Zara Noor Abbas explains her character in ‘Badshah Begum’

Zara Noor Abbas is currently winning the hearts of her admirers due to her amazing acting abilities. Her aunts’ endowment of glitz and brilliance makes her even more valuable. Zara recently appeared on an internet discussion program, where she discussed her wonderful character in Badshah Begum in depth.

While chatting with the host the Phaans star said, “Rafay Rashdi got in touch with me last year in January but due to some personal reason I could not pursue. After a while I got to know that the shooting has been started and all that but I was in a different phase of life at that time. Something happened unfortunately and after that Mahesh Bhai called me again and he was like would you portray the role of Badshah Begum? I was surprised but I think you surely get what ever is written in your destiny.”

Zara Noor Abbas further added that; “I can’t reveal much about the character but it’s an old embed system and culture of woman which was practiced previously. Talking about it now is just going to refresh everybody’s memory that yes this time existed when a woman had a leadership.”

