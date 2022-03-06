Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Zarmeena Ikram new bold photos set the internet on fire

Zarmeena Ikram, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us sizzling vibes from her latest photoshoot and has once again proven why she is a fashion legend.

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:58 am
Zarmeena Ikram

© Instagram

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Zarmeena Ikram, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us sizzling vibes from her latest photoshoot and has once again proven why she is a fashion legend.

The actress shared her bold pictures on Instagram and slew her fashion game on point. Take a peek at some of her photos in the gallery below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zarmeena Ikram (@zarmeena.ikram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zarmeena Ikram (@zarmeena.ikram)

As this was her most daring and bold photoshoot to date in her modelling career, some people appear to be fascinated with her look, while others appear to be baffled by her fashion choices.

Read More

27 mins ago
Prince Charles is planning to 'formalise the monarchy's slimming down.'

Prince Charles has ideas about how the monarchy should look in the...
36 mins ago
Hania Aamir shares her most beautiful pictures

Hania Aamir is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani...
38 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!

Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in...
1 hour ago
Minal Khan sizzles in one-shoulder shimmery gown

Minal Khan and her ultra-glam fashion choices frequently make headlines. Every time,...
1 hour ago
Hareem Farooq surely knows how to slay in a saree

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq never fails to impress with her...
2 hours ago
Mila Kunis says she's "never been more proud to be Ukrainian," and she's launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind
11 mins ago
Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind meets Zardari, discusses politics

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad...
Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister
12 mins ago
Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister

FRANKFURT, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The next round of G7 sanctions against...
Prince Harry
16 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘do not like to do things quietly,’ according to a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to return to the...
UN watchdog expresses 'deep concern' over Ukraine nuclear power plant
18 mins ago
UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant

VIENNA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday expressed...
Adsence Ad 300X600