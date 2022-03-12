Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:06 am
Zhalay Sarhadi looks alluring from head to toe in latest photoshoot

Zhalay
Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, and model who has appeared in several films, television shows, and songs.

She has 987,000 followers on her Instagram account. Zhalay Sarhadi put a series of images on her social media.

Besides making you fall prey to her ecstatic beauty, these colourful images render calmness too.

She captioned it, “Fixing my imaginary shades

such a breezy jora this is!!! Perfect for this warm summer weather!!! ”

Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Her fans and followers filled her comment section with love and applause.

