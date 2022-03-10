Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:33 pm
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Web Desk BOL News

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her fans on her Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram account, Zhalay wrote, “I have decided to stick to love, hate is too great a burden to bear ~~ #martinlutherkingjr ❤️🌸

We constantly utilize our energies to think, speak and do the worst to others and ultimately to ourselves. If we focus on what we love we would flourish! Let the haters and the naysayers burn themselves out.”

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, and many more.

