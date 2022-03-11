Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

Zhalay has wished all her fans by writing ‘Jumma Mubarak’ in her post. The actress looks pretty and flawless even without makeup and these pictures are proof. She is seen wearing a pink outfit Needless to say, her beaming smile melts our hearts again.

She posted the caption, “Jummah Mubarak ✨ Aap sab ko jummah mubarak! Allah hum sab ki jaiz khuahishaat aur duaaon ko qabool farmaaye! Aameen.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com