Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:01 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:01 pm
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

Zhalay has wished all her fans by writing ‘Jumma Mubarak’ in her post. The actress looks pretty and flawless even without makeup and these pictures are proof. She is seen wearing a pink outfit Needless to say, her beaming smile melts our hearts again.

She posted the caption, “Jummah Mubarak ✨ Aap sab ko jummah mubarak! Allah hum sab ki jaiz khuahishaat aur duaaon ko qabool farmaaye! Aameen.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

37 mins ago
Minal Khan turns up the heat in a gold shimmery gown

Minal Khan's sizzling fashion choices routinely make the news. Her gorgeous avatars,...
46 mins ago
Makeup artist Wajid Khan shares his working experience with Sana Javed

In the midst of the uproar over Sana Javed and her impertinent...
1 hour ago
You can't miss Iqra Aziz’s fresh adorable look

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot of happing on her...
1 hour ago
PICS: Hania Aamir does summer dressing right in pastel attires

Hania Aamir, the skilled and beautiful star, can pull off any look,...
2 hours ago
Nicole Scherzinger steals the show in a busty black bralet and matching skirt at Jacquemus' beachside fashion show in Hawaii

She certainly knows how to draw attention to herself with her stunning...
2 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her trim figure on a scenic hike in a leopard sports bra and matching leggings

Chrissy Teigen showed off her athletic figure in a leopard sports bra...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jamaat-e-Islam JI
3 seconds ago
JI likely to adopt neutrality option on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has hinted at maintaining neutrality of the...
Murderer
3 mins ago
Murderer who raped a 5-month-pregnant mother before killing her, her son, and a stranger will be sentenced to death in prison

A TWISTED triple murderer will die in prison after killing three people...
7 mins ago
After his son died, his father was charged with murder after he was filmed forcing the boy, 6, to run on a treadmill for “being too fat.”

A NEW JERSEY father has been charged with murder in connection with...
Pakistan vs India
12 mins ago
Pakistan vs India: National cricketers’ salaries comparison

Pakistan vs India: The Pakistan cricket team is one of the lowest-paid...
Adsence Ad 300X600