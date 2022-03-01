Zoe Kravitz Claims She ‘Interpreted’ Her Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series as Bisexual: ‘Definitely’

Zoe Kravitz portrayed Catwoman as a bisexual in the big screen.

In The Batman, the actress plays nightclub worker Selina Kyle (aka vigilante cat-burglar Catwoman) opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, flirting with him throughout and referring to a female companion named Anika as “baby” at one point. Kravitz confirmed Kyle’s sexuality when asked if this is an indication of his sexuality.

“That’s definitely how I interpreted it, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” she told Pedestrian, before adding, “I agree,” when the reporter expressed interest in a bisexual Catwoman.

According to director Matt Reeves, “In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke with Zo very early on, and one of the things she said that I really liked was that [Kyle] is drawn to strays because she was a stray, and she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She represents the connection she has to her mother, who she lost and who is no longer a stray.”

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that direction,” he added, “but you can certainly interpret it that way.” “She has an intimacy with that character, and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more than a sexual thing, but there was supposed to be a quite intimate relationship between them.”

Kravitz previously revealed that she studied wild cats to create the physicality of her performance. “We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size and Batman’s so much stronger than me,” the Big Little Lies star told Empire. What is my strength? It’s quick and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that included various types of martial arts, capoeira, and a feline, dance-like movement.”

“This is Selina’s origin storey,” she added. So it’s the start of her discovering who she is beyond just someone trying to survive. I believe she has a lot of room to grow, and I believe we are witnessing her transformation.