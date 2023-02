20 Pakistani singers to sing National Anthem this year

Pakistan’s national anthem is all set to release this year

The national anthem is sung by 20 singers from all over the country, representing various cultures and traditions.

According to the details, a steering committee was formed in July 2021 by the current government to re-record the original National Anthem

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

The list of singers include some talented and famous Pakistani singers from all around the country. Here’s the list of 20 singers who are singing the national anthem of Pakistan this year, have a look!

1. Taj Mastani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

2. Arif Lohar

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

3. Sidra Kanwal

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

4. Zohaib Zaman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

5. Jia Nauman

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

6. Bilal Saeed

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

7. Fariha Pervaiz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

8. Fakhir Mehmood

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

9. Sehar Gul Khan

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

10. Abid Brohi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

11. Maria Unera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

12. Yashwa Ayub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

13. Noman Asmet

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

14. Sahir Ali Bagga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

15. Nirmal Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

16. Zubin Ernest

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

17. Shahmir Quidwai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

19. Tina Sani

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Advertisement

20. Ali Hamza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The National Anthem of Pakistan (@nationalanthem75)

Earlier, the original national anthem was composed by Ahmed G.Chagla in 1949 and formally approved by Prime Minster Liaquat Ali Khan soon after. The beautiful inspiring words of the national anthem were written by poet Abdul Hafeez Jalandhari and formally approved in 1953-1954.

