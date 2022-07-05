5 reasons why Katrina is the most relatable star

She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

She always keeps it real and unfiltered and that’s what we like the most about her.

It is Katrina Kaif’s birthday and we cannot keep calm! She needs no formal introduction.

Later, she worked in several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. She has a huge fan following who are always interested to know about the various aspects of the actress' life – be it personal or professional.

Apart from being a talented actor, Katrina is also an amazing human being. She always keeps it real and unfiltered and that’s what we like the most about her. Also, her December wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal became one of the most talked about weddings of 2021. The couple kept their relationship a secret and their fairytale wedding was a surprise for many. She is one of the most relatable superstars and there are several reasons why we love Katrina the most. Let’s read!

5 reasons why Katrina Kaif is the most relatable superstar:

1. Keeping it real

Be it her interviews or her social media account, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress always keeps it real. We love her unfiltered self during the interviews and we adore how she posts natural photos on Instagram in the age of airbrush and photoshop. She keeps her life private and never goes overboard to remain in limelight and we absolutely love this about her.

2. Always speaks her mind

She never fears speaking her mind. The actress follows a no-nonsense policy and we have often seen her calling out people’s crap in interviews, etc. She always showed her real side and even took criticism sportingly. Undoubtedly, she is a diva.

3. Wearable closet

Katrina is a fashionista but her everyday style often dishes out girl-next-door vibes, which are easy to carry and her Instagram handle is proof of it. She follows the mantra of ‘less is more’ and is an inspiration for every girl.

4. Fairytale romance

Her romantic relationship with Vicky Kaushal is hands down, one of the best-kept secrets in history. They got married in a dreamy setup in Rajasthan in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony. And since then, the couple has filled social media with their loved pictures. Undoubtedly, we stan #ViKat.

5. Extremely hardworking

Katrina is an extremely hard-working woman. She made a place for herself in the industry despite not knowing the Hindi language. With time, she got better with her moves and today is considered one of the best dancers in the industry. She is one among seven sisters and is raised by a single mother. At a young age, she started working to contribute to her family. She is also one of the first actresses to work in action movies and fans loved to watch her in the films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. She proved that she is not just a pretty face and has more to add to the projects.