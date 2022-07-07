‘Stranger Things’ spinoff and play confirmed by Netflix

Netflix’s immensely successful “Stranger Things” is receiving a spin-off series

A new stage play set within its eerie supernatural realm, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

One of Netflix’s flagship and most-watched shows is the sci-fi horror series following a gang of teens in a fictional US town as they battle creatures from another realm.

Its most recent fourth season has topped Netflix’s all-time viewership rankings for English-language series, which utilise a formula of total hours seen within 28 days of release.

It has accumulated more than 1.15 billion hours of viewing time, a statistic that is sure to climb given the last episodes were only released on Friday, and is only eclipsed by South Korean mega hit “Squid Game.”

Season five will end the show’s “full story arc,” but creators Matt and Ross Duffer suggested in an open letter to fans in February that there were “many more thrilling stories to tell inside the realm of ‘Stranger Things.'”

Netflix revealed a “live-action ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers” on Wednesday.

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”) is going to helm a “new stage drama built inside the universe and mythology of Stranger Things.”

The projects are part of a massive “overall arrangement” between the Duffer brothers and Netflix, which “aims to develop the type of tales that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that lovely crossroads where the ordinary meets the exceptional.”

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,” said Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos.

“They are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.”

Netflix is under increasing strain after losing customers earlier this year after years of unbroken expansion and watching its stock price collapse. .. Reuters