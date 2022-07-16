Sanya Malhotra was all dolled up in a deep green sequin statement top that she wore with black bottoms.
The actress Sanya Malhotra definitely has a fashionista’s heart, and her stunning style choices prove it.
Her beautiful dewy glam and tied-back hair went perfectly with the look.
The weekend gets off to a glamorous start thanks to Sanya Malhotra, who is wearing a strapless shimmer top and black bottoms.
While the actress is busy promoting her movie with actor Rajkumar Rao, the diva is making sure that she is at the top of her game. The actress was all dolled up in a deep green sequin statement top that she wore with black bottoms. Her beautiful cropped top didn't have any straps, but it did have a shimmer and sequin pattern that gave the outfit a little extra bling. The panel details on one side gave her style a dramatic edge. Her beautiful dewy glam and tied-back hair went perfectly with the look.
High alert for glam! In a stunning silver metallic top and black bottoms, actress Sanya Malhotra looks very stylish and glamorous. This time, she’s killing it in a beautiful metallic silver top and black pants. The beautiful top had a curved hemline and a style that made a statement. She gave her outfit a pop of colour with a pretty purple eyeshadow that went well with the rest of her outfit.
In another beautiful outfit, actress Sanya Malhotra was seen wearing a lemon green dress with straps. It had a scoop neckline and floral patterns around the torso on one side, which gave the outfit a stylish edge.