Sanya Malhotra was all dolled up in a deep green sequin statement top that she wore with black bottoms.

The actress Sanya Malhotra definitely has a fashionista’s heart, and her stunning style choices prove it.

Her beautiful dewy glam and tied-back hair went perfectly with the look. Advertisement

The weekend gets off to a glamorous start thanks to Sanya Malhotra, who is wearing a strapless shimmer top and black bottoms.

High alert for glam! In a stunning silver metallic top and black bottoms, actress Sanya Malhotra looks very stylish and glamorous. This time, she’s killing it in a beautiful metallic silver top and black pants. The beautiful top had a curved hemline and a style that made a statement. She gave her outfit a pop of colour with a pretty purple eyeshadow that went well with the rest of her outfit.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) In another beautiful outfit, actress Sanya Malhotra was seen wearing a lemon green dress with straps. It had a scoop neckline and floral patterns around the torso on one side, which gave the outfit a stylish edge. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) Also Read PHOTO: Sanya Malhotra flaunts her summer staples and we think it is an all time hit for all This time, Sanya raised the bar while promoting her upcoming movie. She... Advertisement