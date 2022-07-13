74th Emmy awards nominations for 2022

Nominees are claiming a record volume of TV output and a large number of high-calibre programmes.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma boasted about the number of entries.

This dynamic frequently appeared in the supporting acting categories, as if the Academy voters were too lazy to consider the whole casts of all qualifying programmes. Consider the limited series supporting actress category, which had seven nomination spots and was filled entirely by females from only two programmes: HBO’s The White Lotus and Hulu’s Dopesick. (One more actor from a different show was able to compete in the supporting actor category: Seth Rogen from Pam & Tommy on Hulu.)

For years, awards show experts have worried about this trend since it suggests that TV academy voters haven’t seen a diverse enough selection of possible contenders and winners for the Emmys. Instead, a small group of programmes receive several nominations across all categories.

With 25 nominations, including one for best drama series, HBO’s humorous drama Succession topped the list of most-nominated shows this year. Three of the eight available spots for supporting players in a drama are filled by actors from the show Succession.

The next most-nominated series is Ted Lasso and The White Lotus on Apple TV+, each with 20 nominations. As the most nominated comedy, Ted Lasso also dominates the supporting categories, garnering a total of six nominations for best supporting actor and actress in a comedy.

With Abbott Elementary of ABC receiving seven nods, including best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for star/creator Quinta Brunson, the Emmy voters did include a few new shows among the notable categories. Additionally, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and its limited series Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, and The Dropout, Apple TV+’s eccentric hit Severance, and Showtime’s Yellowjackets also received significant nominations.

The Emmys even created some history by making Squid Game, a massive hit on Netflix from South Korea, the first non-English language TV show to be nominated for outstanding drama series (the show got 14 nods overall, including five acting nominations).

Although it was exciting to see important nominations for new shows like Abbott Elementary, Severance, Squid Game, Yellowjackets, and What We Do in the Shadows, voters also showered nominations on old favourites, even though their most recent seasons didn’t garner as much praise from critics or viewers.

Despite a recent season that didn’t quite live up to previous highs, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received nominations for best comedy as well as for performers Rachael Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, and Alex Borstein. Similar to this, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the actresses of AMC’s Killing Eve, were both nominated for best actress in a drama, despite the fact that many critics criticised the show’s last season. Despite receiving negative reviews for the season finale, voters nevertheless chose Netflix’s Ozark, which also starred Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, as the best drama series.

Thanks to the success of Squid Game and actors like Sandra Oh and Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live, Asian entertainers and shows with Asian protagonists had a successful year.

However, because shows like This Is Us, Black-ish, Lovecraft Country, Bridgerton, and Hamilton, which included numerous non-white characters, were either passed up or disqualified, the overall number of non-white nominees declined substantially.

This year, there are 25 non-white nominations in the acting categories, compared to 41 non-white nominees in 2016. This year, the number of Latino and Black nominees was particularly low, which affected the results. Given how many opportunities the TV academy has to showcase the work of non-white artists, that is a dismal trend.

Dave Chappelle received Emmy nominations for his Netflix series The Closer despite the uproar he caused from detractors and supporters who branded his stand-up special homophobic and transphobic, including me. In addition, HBO’s Euphoria received nominations for best drama series and best actress and best supporting actress in a drama for its stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, despite complaints from some who believed the programme may have exploited some of its female talent or put young subjects in overly explicit situations.

Being prior Emmy favourites, broadcast shows like ABC’s Black-ish and NBC’s This Is Us didn’t receive many nominations for their series finale seasons, which was disheartening to see. For her nuanced, nuanced, and expansive portrayal of matriarch Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s family drama, Mandy Moore unquestionably merited some praise. Another strange omission was the Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, one of the most watched shows on television, especially with Kevin Costner as the lead.

Other well-known actors who didn’t fare as well include Jennifer Aniston, who saw co-star Reese Witherspoon win the only best actress in a drama nomination for the confusing The Morning Show on Apple TV+, Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson (who received two nominations last year), David Hyde Pierce, who was fantastic as Julia Child’s husband on HBO Max’s Julia, Samuel L. Jackson, who had a chance as the star of Apple TV+’s The Last Days of

Netflix’s horror/supernatural drama Stranger Things received a nomination for best drama this year, despite being considered a “genre” show. Superhero television programmes like Marvel’s WandaVision on Disney+ and Amazon’s The Boys received significant nods in 2018. However, it appears that superhero exhaustion reached Emmyland in 2022, as Loki and its actors Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson were passed over for major category awards.

It was wonderful to see Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul finally receive a nomination, even if it was for best supporting actress in a drama. Since she plays the show’s most prominent female character, I assume her nomination in the supporting actress category was an attempt to enter a less competitive category, which was successful. It was also pleasing to see first-time nominees for such talented actors as Jerrod Carmichael (for SNL and his stand-up special Rothaniel), Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus, Colman Domingo from Euphoria, and Andrew Garfield from FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven. I really enjoyed seeing Lizzo’s Amazon series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls challenge RuPaul’s Drag Race’s position as the finest competition.

And I was especially thrilled to see two significant Black culture documentaries receive nominations: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix and We Need to Talk About Cosby by W. Kamau Bell, both in the category of best documentary/non-fiction series.

The 74th Emmy award winners will be revealed live on NBC on September 12.

