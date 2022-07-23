A. B. Crentsil Veteran HighLife Composer Passed Away at 79

Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, often known as A.B. Crentsil, was a renowned highlife musician who died at the age of 79. Peace be upon him.

He was born in Prestea, Gold Coast, in 1943. (Ghana). One of the “big three” current Ghanaian vocalists, he was. The Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, a prestigious accolade given to a singer with 15-20 years of nonstop music expertise, was one of many Ghanaian music prizes that Crentsil earned.

Some of the biggest songs were written by this legendary artist. His songs are still aired on the radio and television, not to mention at events like concerts and parties. Fans of his were devastated by his passing, and many Ghanaians both domestically and abroad were affected.

It would be wonderful to remind Ghanaians of some of the tunes from the “Ye Wo Adze A Oye” hitmaker that they would always remember. This well-known song, which can be found on the “A. B. Crentsil, Vol. 1” album, mostly discusses the financial problems of a guy who supports his family via work.

He also discusses how drinking helped him forget his difficulties and difficult life, as well as the issues that come with owing creditors. Another one of his hits, “Adam & Eve,” was a huge smash back when it was released in 2001. The song was included on A.B. Crentsil’s “The Classics” album.

The famed Ghanaian highlife musician A. B. Crentsil has a love song named Juliana that was released in 2000 and was featured on his “Sweet Talks” CD. A.B. Crenstil claims that Juliana was his purported lover and raves about her attractive characteristics.

Eight children were born to Crentsil and his wife Elizabeth throughout their marriage.

A. B. Crentsil Passed Away

Sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, often known as Fredyma, broke the news of the death. He posted an update on Facebook on July 13, 2022, confirming the tragic news. The seasoned musician had been complaining of being sick for a time, according to Fredyma.

‘Goodbye, A. B. Crenstil. Moses and Aba AB Crenstil, the original songwriter and performer of the well-known and contentious songs, has passed away.

It should be noted that US day News neither confirms nor denies any of the information provided here regarding the passing of A. B. Crentsil. If you read inaccurate information or discover more, do let us know.

Crentsil never ceased creating new music; he kept putting out albums and winning awards given to Ghana’s greatest performers. He has always been, and always will be, a legend to everyone, but especially to Ghanaians.

As he frequently states: “When ‘burger highlife’ appeared and everyone loved it, we all got on board because we too wanted to make some money, but one that I discovered is that highlife will always be the original form of music for Ghanaians and we will always return to it.”

Condolences were expressed to A. B. Crentsil’s family and friends on social media. Through their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, his pals expressed their sadness.

“Musics composed by the likes of Kojo Antwi (Mr. Music Man), K.K. Kabobo, Legendary Osibisa, Amakye Dede, Nana Ampadu, Adofo, Lumba, etc. The Great A.B. Crentsil is one somebody who isn’t recognised yet is deserving of notice. Rafat Gibrin tweeted.