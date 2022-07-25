A girl takes the internet by storm as she mimics Mahira Khan in viral video

Mahira Khan talks about not doing item numbers
Mahira Khan stated in a recent interview that she dislikes the title...
Mimicry is an art that not everyone can master, but those that can can garner admiration from others.
A recent video going viral on the internet features a social media influencer imitating Mahira Khan, a seasoned actress in Lollywood who has received plenty of trolling.
Many have mocked the Humsafar actress, alleging that she fakes her accent and laughing.
The Instagram influencer attempted to demonstrate in the brief video that she could mimic Mahira’s speaking manner and voice in order to show that she could.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
However, the video also garnered favourable reviews. It has received thousands of views and might catch on as a trend.
In an ironic twist, internet users teased the girl for overdoing Khan’s speech and demeanour.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.