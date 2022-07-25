A girl takes the internet by storm as she mimics Mahira Khan in viral video

A recent video features a social media influencer imitating Mahira Khan.

The video has received thousands of views and might catch on as a trend.

Social media users teased the girl for overdoing Khan’s speech.

Mimicry is an art that not everyone can master, but those that can can garner admiration from others.

A recent video going viral on the internet features a social media influencer imitating Mahira Khan, a seasoned actress in Lollywood who has received plenty of trolling.

Many have mocked the Humsafar actress, alleging that she fakes her accent and laughing.

The Instagram influencer attempted to demonstrate in the brief video that she could mimic Mahira’s speaking manner and voice in order to show that she could.

However, the video also garnered favourable reviews. It has received thousands of views and might catch on as a trend.

In an ironic twist, internet users teased the girl for overdoing Khan’s speech and demeanour.

