Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming
A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming

A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming

Articles
Advertisement
A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming

A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK will be dropping the music video for their collaboration track with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile this week!
  • Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also currently gearing up to make their first group comeback in nearly two years this August.

This week will see the release of the BLACKPINK and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile collaboration song!

Advertisement

Also Read

BLACKPINK will officially launch a new song on ‘The Virtual.’
BLACKPINK will officially launch a new song on ‘The Virtual.’

Girls have a surprise for all the "BLINKS" out there Blackpink, a...

The music video for “Ready For Love” by BLACKPINK will be released.

This past weekend, the group partially debuted the song during their in-game concert The Virtual.

On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for “Ready For Love” will be released (1 p.m. KST). BLACKPINK, meanwhile, is preparing for their first reunion as a group in nearly two years in August.

Also Read

Blackpink Jennie joined ‘The Weeknd’ and ‘Lily-Rose Depp’ in ‘The Idol’
Blackpink Jennie joined ‘The Weeknd’ and ‘Lily-Rose Depp’ in ‘The Idol’

"The Idol" is co-created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim....

Advertisement

BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile formally announced their plans to publish the music video for the band’s new song Ready For Love on July 24 local time.

This past weekend, the group partially debuted the song during their in-game concert The Virtual.

On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for “Ready For Love” is scheduled to drop (1 p.m. KST).

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story