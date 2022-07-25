BLACKPINK will officially launch a new song on ‘The Virtual.’
Girls have a surprise for all the "BLINKS" out there Blackpink, a...
This week will see the release of the BLACKPINK and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile collaboration song!
The music video for “Ready For Love” by BLACKPINK will be released.
This past weekend, the group partially debuted the song during their in-game concert The Virtual.
BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE – ‘Ready For Love’ M/V
2022. 07. 2912AM (EDT) & 1PM (KST)Advertisement
RELEASE#BLACKPINKxPUBGM #BLACKPINK #PUBGMOBILE #THEVIRTUAL #INGAMECONCERT #PUBGM #ReadyForLove pic.twitter.com/7CcufySfZD
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 25, 2022
On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for "Ready For Love" will be released (1 p.m. KST). BLACKPINK, meanwhile, is preparing for their first reunion as a group in nearly two years in August.
BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile formally announced their plans to publish the music video for the band’s new song Ready For Love on July 24 local time.
On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for “Ready For Love” is scheduled to drop (1 p.m. KST).
