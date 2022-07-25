A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming

BLACKPINK will be dropping the music video for their collaboration track with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile this week!

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also currently gearing up to make their first group comeback in nearly two years this August.

This past weekend, the group partially debuted the song during their in-game concert The Virtual.

On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for “Ready For Love” will be released (1 p.m. KST). BLACKPINK, meanwhile, is preparing for their first reunion as a group in nearly two years in August.

BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile formally announced their plans to publish the music video for the band’s new song Ready For Love on July 24 local time.

On July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT, the music video for “Ready For Love” is scheduled to drop (1 p.m. KST).