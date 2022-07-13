Aamir Khan hurt his knee on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ sets

Aamir Khan has given everything he has to Laal Singh Chaddha. Before the film’s release, a source close to the actor told the press that he injured his knee while filming a lengthy scene for the film. But Aamir kept shooting after getting some medical help.

To get rid of the pain caused by running, he went to physiotherapy and took painkillers. Aamir didn’t want to waste a single second because the filming had already been pushed back because of the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi version of the Academy Award-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and was directed by Advait Chandan. It will come out on August 11 of this year.

Also in the movie are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Aamir showed the trailer for the movie a few weeks ago, and it made people feel a lot of different things. The almost 3-minute trailer showed a little bit of Laal Singh Chaddha’s world, which is both interesting and pure.

The movie is about how his slow thinking and childlike optimism drive the plot. The calm voiceover and wide-eyed look of Aamir in the trailer made me think of him in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. It showed many beautiful places in India, showing the country’s culture in a calm way. The way Aamir and Kareena get along is really cute, and Mona Singh looked great as the main character’s mother.

