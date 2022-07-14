Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna organise a special screening at Chiranjeevi’s home

Aamir Khan forthcoming comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha will make it to the theatres on the 11th of August this year. Before the audience can give their verdict on the Hindi retelling of the famous Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna organized a special screening of the movie at Megastar’s Hyderabad residence. RRR maker SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar also attended this screening.

An image from the star-studded evening is doing rounds on the internet and netizens are going gaga over it. For those who do not know, Naga Chaitanya will be playing a prominent role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Naga Chaitanya confirmed he’ll play a Mahesh Babu fan during a promotional event. His character goes through school and college to become a start-up billionaire, he told Galatta Plus. We used cinema to show how cinemas have changed over time. My character evolves with each Mahesh Babu film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys it to my next Mahesh Babu film. We used movies to follow the timeline.”

Also, the makers recently unveiled the Thank You trailer and the movie buffs found it extremely promising.

Also Read Aamir Khan hosts a VIP screening of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Hyderabad Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Mr. Perfectionist and Kareena Kapoor, will eventually be...