Aarya season 3 features leading star Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani

In 2020, Sushmita Sen came back to the screen in a big way with the web series Aarya. Everyone was amazed by her fierce avatar, Aarya Sareen. Aarya 2 came out in December 2020, but the first season was also up for best drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Of course, season two was also a big hit. But with season three, it’s time for Sushmita to come back as Aarya Sareen.

Sushmita Sen, who plays the main character on the show, said, , “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

Ram Madhvani, the show’s creator and director, was excited about the upcoming season. He said, “Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more! The stakes are only getting higher from here…! It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content for Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network at Disney Star, said, “Aarya is a crown jewel of Disney+ Hotstar. It was nominated for an International Emmy Award last year. Since the first season, the show has changed the way Indian stories are told by having women break stereotypes. People have shown us a lot of love and appreciation for the first two seasons, and they are very interested in what comes next. We’re looking forward to finding out what happens next in season 3!”

