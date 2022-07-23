Aashka Goradia performs Sirsasana on a paddle board, Mouni Roy reacts

Aashka Goradia shared a new video of her yoga session.

She was seen performing Sirsasana on a paddle board.

Mouni Roy loved the video.

Advertisement

If you follow Aashka Goradia on Instagram, you’d know that she’s a big fan of working out. She does yoga every day and also pole dances to stay in shape.

She posts videos of her workouts often, and her fans are always inspired by them. Friday, the actress from the TV show “Naagin” went on a social media site and posted another beautiful picture from her yoga session. In the video, she could be seen doing the pose Sirsasana. She did it on a floating paddle board, which was a pretty hard change.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Advertisement

Sirsasana is hard to do because it takes a lot of practise, balance, and strength. Aashka made it even harder by doing it on a paddle board.

Since it was put online, more than 50,000 people have watched her video. Aashka’s close friend and fellow actress Mouni Roy was also blown away. She went to the comments and put a heart emoji there. Even actresses Juhi Parmar and Surbhi Jyoti liked the video and said so in the comments.