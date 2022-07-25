Abdul Wahab Malik lit the dance floor with his savage moves to ‘Pasoori’

Music lovers domestically and overseas were immediately enamoured with Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s funky Pasoori performance; and they haven’t grown weary of it yet. This time, rising sensation Abdul Wahab Malik ignited the dance floor with his savage dancing moves during a wedding; igniting the Pasoori craze once again.

The above-mentioned video, which is catching on like wildfire; has the youthful performer dancing to the upbeat song and lighting up the stage with unmatched vigour and dance moves.

The ongoing success of Coke Studio’s smash tune Pasoori has solidified its position; as the song of the year as it surpassed 200 million views.

The composition done by Sethi and Xulfi, while the writing done by Sethi and Fazal Abbas. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi created the soundtrack.

