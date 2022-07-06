Abhishek Bachchan is ‘all hearts’ for wife Aishwarya Rai’s look from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most famous power couples in Bollywood. In 2007, the two people who loved each other got married in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai. Since then, Aish and Abhi have been in the news all the time. Even though they have been together for 15 years, fans still love them and want to know more about them. The couple has been open about their relationship, marriage, and bond. They are happy together and have a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have both been busy making movies. Abhishek is having fun trying out OTT releases like Dasvi, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas, and more that have a lot of content. Aishwarya, on the other hand, has thought about being in a magnum opus like Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1, which is said to be one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made and was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Abhishek Bachchan re-shared Aishwarya’s first look poster from Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 on Instagram. Guru actor replied to it with a heart, showing astonishment. The film is based on the same-titled book. In her solo poster, the Enthiran actress wore a red saree and ornate jewellery. It was great to see the actress with open hair again.

Ponniyin Selvan, apart from Aishwarya Rai, also stars the superstar from the South, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi among others. The film is scheduled to release on 30th September 2022 and it will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.