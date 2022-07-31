Advertisement
Abrar Ul Haq posts video of Sewing a part of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq posts video of Sewing a part of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq posts video of Sewing a part of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq posts video of Sewing a part of Kiswah

  • Kiswah of Kaaba Shareef was replaced on Muharram 1st, as it is every year.
  • This year, our very own Abrar ul Haq had the blessing and honour of sewing a portion of the Kiswah while performing Hajj.
  • Abrar ul Haq announced the news on Twitter while remembering his late parents.
Our very own Abrar ul Haq had the blessing and honour of sewing a portion of the Kiswah while performing Hajj It is the first of Muharram ul Haram, and the new Islamic year has begun Kiswah of Kaaba Shareef was replaced on Muharram 1st, as it is every year. The spellbinding sight is always broadcast live, and Muslims from all over the world can benefit from it.

The Kiswah is now adorning the Kaaba Shareef. Abrar announced the news on Twitter while remembering his late parents.

 

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Fans congratulated him on this blessing and prayed for his deceased parents:

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Abrar Ul Haq Shares Video Of Sewing Part Of Kiswah

Next Story