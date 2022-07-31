Abrar Ul Haq posts video of Sewing a part of Kiswah

Kiswah of Kaaba Shareef was replaced on Muharram 1st, as it is every year.

This year, our very own Abrar ul Haq had the blessing and honour of sewing a portion of the Kiswah while performing Hajj.

Abrar ul Haq announced the news on Twitter while remembering his late parents.

آج میرے والدین زندہ ہوتے تو بہت خوش ہوتے کہ انکے گناہگار بیٹے کو اللہ تعالیٰ نے اس سال کے نئے غلافِ کعبہ پر سونے کے دھاگے سے ایک ٹانکا لگانے کی سعادت دی ہے۔ یاحَیُّ یاقَیُّوم۔ pic.twitter.com/zd17qOFH1J — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) July 30, 2022

Fans congratulated him on this blessing and prayed for his deceased parents:

