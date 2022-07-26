According to George R.R. Martin, GOT is not more “anti-woman than real life.”

George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, recently addressed the lack of female characters in the spin-off series House of the Dragon during a panel at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.

The original HBO series’ plot, according to Insider, is centered on a civil war that breaks out in Westeros to prevent a woman, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, from becoming the nation’s ruler.

Martin responded to Entertainment Weekly’s question about why Westeros “kept women out of leadership roles” by saying, “I get inspiration from history, and then I take elements from history and I turn it up to 11.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prequel to “Game of Thrones” encounters Targaryens at their peak of power The cast and creators of the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel revealed...

“Games of Thrones is, as many people have observed, based very loosely on the War of the Roses. House of the Dragon is based on an earlier period in history called the Anarchy,” he added.

Reportedly, the fantasy writer was slammed by the critics for its sexism and misogyny as the “female characters were sexually objectified in the show”.

“I don’t think Westeros is particularly more anti-woman or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history,” noted Martin.

Also Read Game of Thrones became 2022’s most pirated show The TV series has the most monthly searches (8,560), followed by Euphoria...

On the other hand, House of the Dragon will premiere on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on August 22.