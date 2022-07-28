Actor Noman Habib shares adorable video with his daughters

Noman Habib is a blessed and successful Pakistani actor who has long been active in the entertainment industry with the drama serial Yeh Zindagi Hai in which he played the part of “Bhola.”

He made his acting debut in Yeh Zindagi Hai. His wife Asma Noman had worked as a supporting actress in Pakistani dramas.

Noman Habib recently used his official Instagram account to post a precious video of him and his cute daughters. Noman posted a video of his older daughter kissing her father’s forehead and buttoning her father’s shirt. After he returns home from an exhausting workday, his youngest daughter was seen pampering him like a king.

He captioned his post, “Father is a daughter’s first love. I am very lucky father to have two daughters, Alhumdulilah”.

The admirers were in awe of the lovely interactions between Noman and his daughters in the video that Noman released. Noman’s video received a tonne of support from the audience very quickly. Check out the reviews we’ve gathered here from the general public!

It should be noted that the actor tied the knot to Asma Noman in December 2016.

