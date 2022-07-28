Actor Shaan Shahid mocked Shahid Afridi over politics

Advertisement
Articles
Many celebrities and regular people have gone to social media to express their irrational love for the former prime minister Imran Khan and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Lollywood sensation Shaan Shahid is one among them.

This time, the Khuda Ke Liye actor made fun of Shahid Afridi, a famous sports figure who had previously been outspoken in his support for Shehbaz Sharif of the PMLN.

The 51-year-old actor mocked Afridi on Twitter without mentioning him, which pleased online users who noticed how little he was flinching.

“Some cricketers were congratulating S Shareef but now they are sooooooooo silent that you can hear them weep.. @AyeshaBhutta01 @2Kazmi”, captioned the Waar actor.

One of the few public figures who not only congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan but also shared their political preferences with the current PM was a former cricketer and star batter Shahid Afridi.

