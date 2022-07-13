Tanveer Jamal, a veteran actor in Pakistani drama, died today in Japan

Tanveer Jamal, a veteran actor in Pakistani drama, died today in Japan, a huge loss for the industry. The actor was receiving cancer treatment in Japan, where he had relocated after being diagnosed for the second time. Tanveer Jamal was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2016, but subsequently went into remission.

This year, his cancer returned for the second time. He had to relocate to Japan to receive treatment for his condition. The actor had requested prayers from his fans in order for him to recover. However, he passed away today while undergoing treatment.

Tanveer Jamal had a 35 year long illustrious career and he gave many hits in his life time including Raaz e Ulfat, Fitoor and Mohlat Advertisement May Allah bless him in the hereafter and grant a place him in Jannah!