Yasir Shoro began appearing in Pakistani plays in 2008 as part of Humtv’s Ramadan play, Tum Jo Mile.

Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah. Yasir Shoro began appearing in Pakistani plays in 2008 as part of Humtv’s Ramadan play, Tum Jo Mile. Yasir is the attractive and dashing lead character in Pakistani dramas.

Yasir has acted in a variety of Pakistani dramas. He is a diverse and excellent actor in the business. He is only well-known for his work. He has never been mentioned in a scandal.

Recent star-studded birthday celebration of co-star actress Saniya Shamshad Hussain’s son Azlan was attended by Yasir Shami.

Yasir attends the event with his daughter and wife. People are grateful to Yasir and his wife for keeping the pardah. Even in photo session images, Yasir’s wife is very elegantly dressed in the hijab.

