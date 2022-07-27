Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah
Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah

Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah

Articles
Advertisement
Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah

Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah

Advertisement
  • Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah.
  • Yasir Shoro began appearing in Pakistani plays in 2008 as part of Humtv’s Ramadan play, Tum Jo Mile.
  • Yasir attends the event with his daughter and wife.
Advertisement

Actor Yasir Shoro’s wife receive praises from public for observing full pardah. Yasir Shoro began appearing in Pakistani plays in 2008 as part of Humtv’s Ramadan play, Tum Jo Mile. Yasir is the attractive and dashing lead character in Pakistani dramas.

Yasir has acted in a variety of Pakistani dramas. He is a diverse and excellent actor in the business. He is only well-known for his work. He has never been mentioned in a scandal.

Recent star-studded birthday celebration of co-star actress Saniya Shamshad Hussain’s son Azlan was attended by Yasir Shami.

Yasir attends the event with his daughter and wife. People are grateful to Yasir and his wife for keeping the pardah. Even in photo session images, Yasir’s wife is very elegantly dressed in the hijab.

Look at the responses to her images.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

Advertisement

Also Read

Ali Haider Speaks Out Against Ayeza Khan’s Allegations
Ali Haider Speaks Out Against Ayeza Khan’s Allegations

Ayeza Khan, a well-known actress in Lollywood. Aruba Tariq, the ex-fiancé of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mashal Khan opens up about seeing death too closely
Mashal Khan opens up about seeing death too closely
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to sit on 'new thrones'
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to sit on 'new thrones'
Prince Harry under fire for behaving as a ‘treacherous little toad’
Prince Harry under fire for behaving as a ‘treacherous little toad’
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato intense PDA on the red carpet
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato intense PDA on the red carpet
Prince Harry warned for 'undermining' King Charles III
Prince Harry warned for 'undermining' King Charles III
Keanu Reeves surprises the personnel at the local eatery
Keanu Reeves surprises the personnel at the local eatery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story