Actress Saima Noor joins Instagram

KARACHI, Pakistan – Saima Noor, the Queen of Lollywood, has finally joined Instagram, one of the celebrities’ favourite social media platforms, to keep her fans up to date on her activities.

Saima has risen to the pinnacle of celebrity, and she is now recognised for her contributions to Pakistani cinema. Aside from her professional endeavours, she is admired for gracefully juggling her personal life.

In her first video on Instagram, Saima revealed that she had joined the platform as fans have been asking her since long.

“I have officially taken my first step in the social media world,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima Noor (@saima.syednoor)

She also shared some photos of her visit to Bangkok last winter. She wrote: “Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima Noor (@saima.syednoor)

The beautiful actress has appeared as the leading lady in many films, including Choorian, and has starred opposite Sultan Rahi, Moammar Rana, Shaan Shahid and many more.

Saima Noor and Syed Noor married in 2005 and in a 2007 press conference they publicly announced their marriage.

She has worked in popular drama serials like Kaneez and Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai.