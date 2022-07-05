Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actress Saima Noor joins Instagram

Actress Saima Noor joins Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Actress Saima Noor joins Instagram

Actress Saima Noor joins Instagram

Advertisement
  • Saima has risen to the pinnacle of celebrity, and she is now recognised for her contributions to Pakistani cinema
  • Saima Noor, the Queen of Lollywood, has finally joined Instagram to keep her fans up to date on her activities.
  • In her first video on Instagram, Saima revealed that she had joined the platform as fans have been asking her since long
Advertisement

 

KARACHI, Pakistan – Saima Noor, the Queen of Lollywood, has finally joined Instagram, one of the celebrities’ favourite social media platforms, to keep her fans up to date on her activities.

Also Read

Arez Ahmed wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hiba Bukhari in a heartfelt Instagram post
Arez Ahmed wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hiba Bukhari in a heartfelt Instagram post

Hiba Bukhari is celebrating her birthday today. Arez Ahmed penned a birthday...

Saima has risen to the pinnacle of celebrity, and she is now recognised for her contributions to Pakistani cinema. Aside from her professional endeavours, she is admired for gracefully juggling her personal life.

In her first video on Instagram, Saima revealed that she had joined the platform as fans have been asking her since long.

“I have officially taken my first step in the social media world,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saima Noor (@saima.syednoor)

Advertisement

She also shared some photos of her visit to Bangkok last winter. She wrote: “Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of life”.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saima Noor (@saima.syednoor)

Advertisement

The beautiful actress has appeared as the leading lady in many films, including Choorian, and has starred opposite Sultan Rahi, Moammar Rana, Shaan Shahid and many more.

Also Read

Zara Noor Abbas latest photoshoot gets popular on Instagram
Zara Noor Abbas latest photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The...

Saima Noor and Syed Noor married in 2005 and in a 2007 press conference they publicly announced their marriage.

She has worked in popular drama serials like Kaneez and Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry upset over broken ties with brother Prince William
Prince Harry upset over broken ties with brother Prince William
Yasir Hussain hosts an event with Indian actress Gauahar Khan
Yasir Hussain hosts an event with Indian actress Gauahar Khan
Amy Robach and her ex husband Andrew Shue were seen in NYC
Amy Robach and her ex husband Andrew Shue were seen in NYC
Kardashian-Jenner at Tristan Thompson's Mother's funeral
Kardashian-Jenner at Tristan Thompson's Mother's funeral
Prince Harry expected to get more than 1$ million in royalties for 'Spare'
Prince Harry expected to get more than 1$ million in royalties for 'Spare'
Prince William 'ain't going to forgive and forget' after Harry crossed line
Prince William 'ain't going to forgive and forget' after Harry crossed line
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story