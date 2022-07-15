Adam Collard was buying house with girlfriend two months before breakup

Adam Collard was buying a house with his girlfriend two months before the breakup.

Adam Collard of LOVE Island dumped his two-year girlfriend to return to the TV villa, they were in the middle of buying a house together.

Four years after his “toxic” appearance in 2018, the Geordie hottie is back to court this year’s cohort and claims his most recent union was only “serious-ish.”

He has stated in episodes that they broke up two months ago, although he had “sat on it for a long” as he put it. Adam, who has two dogs and has been with Josie Baxter for two years, was in the midst of purchasing a home together.

After initially talking to Love Island about a comeback in April, he is accused of “creating rows” to break up with the stunning personal trainer.

At the beginning of June, Adam and Josie were finally done. Mutual friends of the former marriage have come out in response to his lies.

According to the sources, Adam and Josie were scheduled to take separate flights to Greece to instruct classes at a wellness camp, but Adam told Josie he preferred to travel alone.

Days later, he ended his relationship with the gorgeous blonde who continues to work at Adam’s gym in Newcastle.

On primetime television, Adam is currently having an affair with the attractive Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne, 24, telling her: “When I’ve been with someone, I’ve never cheated on ex-girlfriends or anything like that.”

In another conversation, he said to dancer Danica Taylor, 21, ” “I didn’t really end a relationship until about two months ago, solely because of that, but I put it off for a while. I appear to start bleeding from the nose around 18 months.

His remarks shocked Josie’s group. According to a source, “They were serious in Josie’s eyes, and they were seeking to buy a property together.

“Shortly after Adam’s initial interview with Love Island at the end of April, everything came apart very rapidly.

It’s difficult because everyone at the gym is aware of what has been happening because they obviously both work together. Newcastle is a little town where people converse.

We are Storm & Stella, according to the Instagram page Josie and Adam run for their two bulldogs. See what we get up to every day at our forever home with @adamcollard & @ jb.pt.

Jasmine Nichol, a reject from Casa Amor, hinted to Adam’s dishonesty last night by saying that she knew him through her ex-boyfriend.

She yelled indignantly on a podcast: “He’s obviously trouble. “Well, before he came on, he had a girlfriend. Put it in perspective, for example, he still had a girlfriend who he lived with when I left.

He aspires to greater fame. It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots, according to our source. Adam seems to be using Love Island as a commercial opportunity, and poor Josie is the casualty.

According to a source close to Adam, “Adam only brought up going back to Love Island while he was dating. In his interactions with the show’s crew, Adam was very clear about that.

It’s disheartening that anonymous sources feel the need to insinuate otherwise, especially given that Adam lacks the tools to refute these accusations. We recommend that viewers pay attention to Adam’s own statements on the programme.

Adam was called a “gaslighter” and the Women’s Aid warned the channel about his treatment of the girls when he starred on Love Island in 2018.

He switched between four different ladies, and each time, he was accused of making them feel guilty.

The welfare services provided to islanders by ITV include comprehensive psychological support, in-depth discussions with islanders about the effects of participation in the show, a proactive aftercare package that extends support to all islanders after their participation in the show, and guidance and advice on taking on management after the show.

ITV has a long list of duty of care protocols. Additionally, an Islanders-only welfare crew is present both during the performance and afterwards.

