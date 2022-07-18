Adam Scott joins Madame Web cast

Adam Scott has joined the cast of ‘Madame Web’.

The film is being directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Dakota Johnson will play the lead role.

Advertisement

Adam Scott has joined the cast of ‘Madame Web’.

The 49-year-old actor has been tapped to star in Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie based on the comic book character of the same name.

Adam Scott will co-star in the movie alongside Dakota Johnson, who will play the lead role, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim. Scott’s role in the movie is yet unknown.

The film is being directed by S.J. Clarkson from a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the comics, Madame Web is portrayed as an elderly woman who is a part of a web-like life support system. Madame Web never actively engaged any villains because of her advanced age and poor health.

Also Read Craig Robinson evacuates comedy club after shooter enters venue Craig Robinson was forced to evacuate his show in Charlotte, North Carolina...

Advertisement

The character has been compared to the superhero Doctor Strange, who is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and insiders have emphasised that the concept could evolve into something different (MCU).

Dakota recently discussed her desire to add “heart” to the superhero movie by incorporating elements from the smaller projects she has appeared in.

The 32-year-old star said: “I guess having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale films that still have heart in them.”

The ‘Fifty Shades’ star revealed that crew members from her films ‘Am I OK?’ and ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ will be involved in the movie.

Also Read Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam to star in a reimagining...

Dakota said: “People from ‘Cha Cha (Real Smooth)’ and some from ‘Am I Okay?’ are coming on to ‘Madame Web’ with me. It’s cool. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team of people that make movies.”