Adele rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates are finally uncovered

The singer cancelled her gigs in January because she was unhappy with the staging of her residency.

Adele long awaited new dates Las Vegas residency have been leaked – and it sounds like the singer will be leaving the year with a bang.

The 34-year-old chart-topping star abruptly cancelled her residency dates at the beginning of the year as fans were already flying over the Atlantic to see her, setting off a ferocious response.

Since then, it has been unclear exactly when the celebrity will perform at her Weekends With Adele concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates, however, are supposed to be from November 18, 2022, to the conclusion on February 20, 2023, according to Tickemaster in the USA.

A source told on Sunday: “The buzz is that we are gearing up for a ­booking announcement before the end of the month.

“It has been a hugely stressful time for the ­exec here, because they staked so much money on her deal.

“It will be a huge relief once the dates are re-booked.”

In the first three months of the year, Adele was scheduled to dazzle fans in Sin City, but she cancelled only hours before her opening night.

The cancellations were initially attributed to a Covid epidemic, but it was later discovered that the diva was dissatisfied with her stage setup and decided not to proceed with the concerts.

Since then, Adele has loved performing as the opening act at British Summertime Festival events in London’s Hyde Park.

The source claimed that because so much depends on the success of Adele’s Vegas performances, the shows’ organisers were anxious about the delay in her announcing the new dates.

They do, however, believe that when the singer’s residency is fully up and running, all the bad will directed at her for cancelling her gigs in January will be forgotten.

The revised dates are reportedly going to be confirmed during the course of the following week.

Adele addressed the backlash against her earlier this month, saying on Radio 4: “I felt everyone’s ­disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work but I couldn’t and I stand by that ­decision.

“But I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess — just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. It was brutal.”

It was reported earlier this year, the star was left unhappy with the staging of her residency which included a water based set.