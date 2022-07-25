A collaboration between Pakistani and Turkish producers will release the Selahaddin Eyyubi sooner.

The epic is based on the life of Saladin, the founder of Ayyubid dynasty.

Adnan Siddiqui, who is also one of the producers, hinted at a set reveal.

Adnan Siddiqui, a renowned Pakistani actor and one of the Pak-Turk series’ producers; gave a date for the set unveiling. Producers from Pakistan and Turkey will work together to accelerate the release of Selahaddin Eyyubi.

“Mark the day, July 29!,” Siddiqui wrote beside a video she posted. When we present the set of Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi; one of our most ambitious and beloved projects, in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 29; we, the quartet of Drs. Kashif Ansari, Junaid Ali Shah, Mr. Humayun Saeed, and myself; look forward to seeing all of you.

“The epic, which is based on Saladin’s life as the Ayyubid dynasty’s founder; is a collaboration between the four of us and Akli Films. Be there to participate in history,” he continued.

The actor from Mere Paas Tum Ho also discussed how the serial came to be. Today I have some extremely significant news to share. Let me go back in time so you can better comprehend. Kashif Ansari phoned me from the US about three, three and a half years ago and made an offer; inviting me to travel to Ertugrul’s set and shrine with him. I accepted without any doubt. We got into conversations that got us thinking about doing a production together. Due to a teething issue, that wasn’t achievable, but as a result; we are now headed toward completing a very large project as a team.

“Yes, Humayun Saeed and I are both a part of the production firm that Drs. Kashif Ansari and Junaid Ali Shah eventually founded. InshaAllah, we will unveil the set in Istanbul on July 29 with cameras rolling. Please stop by and see us; [the four of us] will be eager to greet you. Selahaddin Eyyubi, we hope that this series of ours has a global influence,” he stated.

The set reveal was scheduled for the end of July, the team had stated in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

In order to tell him about the collaborative production, the Pakistani and Turkish producers of the future series; also met with Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, in October. Khan underlined the necessity to re-educate the younger generation on Muslim history.

Selahaddin Eyyubi’s historical significance will be brought to the youth’s attention through the television series; he claimed. Instead of choosing common subjects, it is past time for historical storytelling; to serve as the basis for dramas and films.