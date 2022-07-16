Will Smith ‘in a better place’ months after slapping Chris Rock
Kevin Hart says Will Smith is "apologetic" for slapping Chris Rock at...
Smith honoured his friendship and working connection with Affleck, who has participated in half of Smith’s films, including Clerks III, which is set to be released in October.
The director’s heartfelt remark comes after Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas came up about her suffering as Ben Affleck’s love interest.
Smith credits Affleck as a “co-architect” of the View Askewniverse, claiming that “pieces of Ben are baked into the creative DNA” of his film franchise.
The filmmaker goes on to praise the actor’s performance in Clerks 3, describing him as “good ol’ Ben – the funny-ass pal” who has been in Smith’s films since 1995.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.