After Ana de Armas narrates her struggle with Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith posts a nice message about him

Renowned filmmaker Kevin Smith has paid respect to Hollywood’s dashing star Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck who is now enjoying his new loving voyage with Jennifer Lopez.

Smith names Affleck as one of the “co-architects” of the View Askewniverse, saying that “bits of Ben are baked into the creative DNA” of his franchise of films.

Smith honoured his friendship and working connection with Affleck, who has participated in half of Smith’s films, including Clerks III, which is set to be released in October.

The director’s heartfelt remark comes after Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas came up about her suffering as Ben Affleck’s love interest.

The filmmaker goes on to praise the actor’s performance in Clerks 3, describing him as “good ol’ Ben – the funny-ass pal” who has been in Smith’s films since 1995.

