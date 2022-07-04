Advertisement
After Johnny Depp's success, petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has over 5 million signatures

Articles
After Johnny Depp's success, petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has over 5 million signatures

  • Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp.
  • In his $50 million lawsuit, Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Heard
  • A petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2 has 4.6 million signatures.
Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women.

This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.

A day after Johnny Depp won her defamation suit on June 2, a Change.org petition to have her removed from the film garnered 4.5 million signatures.

The petition has now set a new goal of 6 million signatures, making it one of the most popular online petitions on Change.org.

The DC sequel, in which Heard plays Aquaman’s love interest Mera, ended production earlier this year, with director James Wan revealing in January that the film had wrapped.

Following Depp’s departure from the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, the petition gathered traction in November 2020, garnering 1.5 million signatures.

