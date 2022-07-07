After Johnny Depp’s trial, Amber Heard’s’scared to be a woman’ speech video becomes viral

Amber Heard discussed her anxieties of being a woman in today’s political atmosphere in 2018

She discussed in a video that went viral following Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit.

The Aquaman star, who was attacked by internet trolls throughout the six-week trial, presented a lecture at the Hague Talks in October 2018 on the theme “Why Be a Human Rights Activist?”

The resurfaced clip in which Heard says, “I’m scared now, to be a woman,” has garnered 2 million views up till now on TikTok as per Newsweek.

“With my work with the ACLU and the United Nations I have found myself in a position where I am speaking on behalf of others who might not necessarily have that voice,” Heard said during the speech.

“I think it’s I think it’s important because, simply put if anyone’s human rights are denied everyone’s human rights undermined,” she added.

“You know I’m scared now to be quite honest. I am a white woman, I live in the 21st century, I live in the United States so I already won the lottery in so many ways but I’m scared,” Heard noted.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, prompting Depp to sue her for defamation.

Heard’s video is now going viral after she was cruelly harassed throughout the highly publicised trial in which the jury found in favour of her ex-husband.