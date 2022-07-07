Amber Heard is attacked by Johnny Depp’s admirers over her beauty
Heard has been found to have the most beautiful face in the...
The resurfaced clip in which Heard says, “I’m scared now, to be a woman,” has garnered 2 million views up till now on TikTok as per Newsweek.
“With my work with the ACLU and the United Nations I have found myself in a position where I am speaking on behalf of others who might not necessarily have that voice,” Heard said during the speech.
“I think it’s I think it’s important because, simply put if anyone’s human rights are denied everyone’s human rights undermined,” she added.
“You know I’m scared now to be quite honest. I am a white woman, I live in the 21st century, I live in the United States so I already won the lottery in so many ways but I’m scared,” Heard noted.
In an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, prompting Depp to sue her for defamation.
Heard’s video is now going viral after she was cruelly harassed throughout the highly publicised trial in which the jury found in favour of her ex-husband.
