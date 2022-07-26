Kourtney Kardashian wants trolls to delete Instagram
“They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase,” the source said while adding that after the recent hospitalization, Travis “is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side.”
The insider said that the reality TV star is “the best support and is always looking out for him.” She loves him very much.
The Poosh founder and the drummer for Blink-182 are “inseparable and have hardly ever been apart since the wedding.”
The musician, 46, was accompanied by Kardashian as he was taken to the hospital last month after complaining of pancreatitis.
Barker later posted a lengthy note on Instagram explaining that following a routine endoscopy with Kardashian in late June, he had “developed excruciating pain.”
“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker penned.
“This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” he added.
Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change, wrote Kim Kardashian as she reflected on the “scary and emotional week.”
“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she added.
