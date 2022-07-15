Advertisement
Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Articles
Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

  • Ahad Raza Mir has landed his second foreign project with BBC’s World On Fire.
  • He joins his father, who starred in Gangs of London, as the second Mir to land worldwide projects.
  • Ahad has already appeared in Resident Evil.
Ahad Raza Mir is not looking back as the actor is proving his mettle not just in Pakistan but internationally. 

When he played Dr. Asfandyar in Yakeen Ka Safar, he won over everyone. He received a Canadian acting prize for his portrayal of Hamlet, and he made his Netflix debut in the Resident Evil series.

His second foreign project has already been secured by the actor. The second season of BBC’s World On Fire has cast Ahad Raza Mir.

The popular television show illustrates how the Second World War affected common people all around the world.

With this, Ahad joins his father, who starred in Gangs of London, as the second Mir to land worldwide projects.

Ahad has already appeared in Resident Evil, and World On Fire will feature him soon.

Fans are super happy and proud of Ahad for reaching new heights in his career.

