Ahad Raza Mir has landed another Hollywood project

Ahad Raza Mir has landed another Hollywood project

Articles
Ahad Raza Mir has landed another Hollywood project

Ahad Raza Mir has landed another Hollywood project

  • Ahad Raza Mir is not looking back as he proves his worth not only in Pakistan but also internationally
  • He has made his Netflix debut in the Resident Evil series.
  • His second international project has already been secured by the actor.
Ahad Raza Mir is not looking back as he proves his worth not only in Pakistan but also internationally. When he played Dr. Asfandyar in Yakeen Ka Safar, he made everyone fall in love with him. He won an award for his performance as Hamlet in Canada, and he made his Netflix debut in the Resident Evil series.

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

His second international project has already been secured by the actor. The BBC’s World On Fire has signed Ahad Raza Mir for the second season. The hit series depicts how World War II affected ordinary citizens all over the world.

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

With this Ahad has become the second Mir to bag international projects after his father has starred in Gangs of London. Ahad has now featured in Resident Evil and we will see him soon in World On Fire.

 

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Fans are super happy and proud of Ahad for reaching new heights in his career. Check out what they have to say:

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

 

