Ahad Raza Mir Under Fire For Bold Scenes

Ahad Raza Mir Under Fire For Bold Scenes

Ahad Raza Mir Under Fire For Bold Scenes

Ahad Raza Mir Bags Another Hollywood Project

  • Ahad’s first international project is The Resident Evil, a Netflix original series.
  • The public is outraged after seeing him in provocative avatars.
  • The public criticised Ahad Raza Mir for portraying bold scenes.
Ahad Raza Mir is a brilliant Pakistani actor who has risen to prominence after landing international roles. His first international project is The Resident Evil, a Netflix original series. The series is now available on Netflix, and his daring scenes have already gone viral. The public is outraged after seeing him in provocative avatars, but his fans defend his provocative behaviour.

Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

 

 

Look at the images from the show after which he is under attack for portraying bold scenes.

Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

The public criticised Ahad Raza Mir for portraying bold scenes. He was shirtless in the scenes and also envisioned kissing scenes with his co-actor. His fans who are defending him are also facing harsh criticism, with the public saying, “Shame on Ahad Raza Mir’s fans for defending his bold scenes, idol doesn’t mean you defend all of your favourite personality’s acts.” Many people believe that if Mehwish Hayat, Mahira, and Sajal had done that, the industry would have dropped them. Many fans stated that they liked Ahad but wish they could undo the kissing scene. Many fans have stated that they no longer like him. According to the public, a Pakistani actor would undoubtedly trend after kissing after breaking Imran Hashmi’s record.

Here are comments.Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident EvilAhad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

Here is the link of the video

