Ahmed Ali Butt responds to Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot

  • Ahmed Ali Butt responds to Ranveer Singh’s naked  photoshoot with hilarious remarks
  • The Gully Boy actor went completely nude for the latest Paper Magazine edition,
  • On the other hand, his most recent photo shoot caused a stir on social media
  • Taking to Instagram story, Butt shared one of the clothe less photo from Ranveer’s shoot and captioned it as: “One person in neighbouring country was curshed by loadsheding”.
Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood celebrity, is undoubtedly a trendsetter when it comes to his wardrobe decisions, whether it’s defying gender expectations or wearing skirts instead of pants.

The Gully Boy actor went completely nude for the latest Paper Magazine edition, where he also gave a lengthy interview about his favourite maximalist outfits.

On the other hand, his most recent photo shoot caused a stir on social media, where individuals offered a variety of opinions. Pakistani celebs and fans also had their say.

Ahmed Ali Butt, a multi-talented celebrity from Pakistan, has made fun of India’s biggest star for his naked photo session.

Taking to Instagram story, Butt shared one of the clothe less photo from Ranveer’s shoot and captioned it as: “One person in neighbouring country was curshed by loadsheding”.

“A man in neigbouring country sells off his clothes to buy flour for people,” he said in another comment apparently taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has once said that he will not hesitate to sell his clothes to ensure supply of flour to public.

A user reacting to Butt’s witty remarks said: “crazy ahmed bhai crazy”.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.

