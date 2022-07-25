Advertisement
Ahsan Khan supports Ayesha Omar in horse riding incident

Ahsan Khan supports Ayesha Omar in horse riding incident

Articles
Ahsan Khan supports Ayesha Omar in horse riding incident

Ahsan Khan supports Ayesha Omar in horse riding incident.

  • Rehbra is a movie that Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan co-starred in.
  • She posted a BTS video of them filming a scene where Ahsan saves her as they flee on a horse.
  • There was a lot of controversy about the scene.
Rehbra is a movie that Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan collaborated on. Following the release of the movie, the actors revealed some BTS clips from the moment where Ahsan Khan saves Ayesha Omar as they flee on a horse.

Following Ayesha’s posting of the scene, there was a lot of debate surrounding it. People began criticizing both of the stars, but especially Ayesha, because they felt it was inappropriate.

She had to deal with a lot of trolling, and the scandal gained popularity.

During his appearance as a guest in a reality TV show, Ahsan Khan discussed the subject. Both the scene and Ayesha Omar were supported by him.

Ahsan asserted that it is gravely incorrect to attack a woman’s character based on a BTS video. Because Ayesha was unfamiliar with riding horses, he claimed that he was not touching her in any way and was merely attempting to calm her.

Ayesha was sitting on a cushion, and there was space between them, according to Ahsan.

Also Read

Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan trolls for backlash viral video
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan trolls for backlash viral video

Ayesha Omar shared a video of her riding a horse while filming...

Next Story