Ahsan Ikram criticises the Sindh government as Karachi drowns in rains

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a Pakistani TV and film star, expressed his dissatisfaction and concern as monsoon rains destroyed infrastructure and created fatal flash floods in the nation’s largest city, killing at least 12 people since Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who was very troubled by the situation in the port city, resorted to social media to criticise the local government as various neighbourhoods in the city of around 16 million people were largely submerged.

“Just sad to see my beloved city in such condition, politicians and govt officials, I hope your graves be flooded with the grey water entering peoples homes and streets,” he wrote on Twitter.

The actor added that incapable people cannot do anything right.

Just sad 2 see my beloved city in such condition, politicians & govt officials, I hope your graves be flooded with the grey water entering peoples homes & streets – incapable people cannot do anything right. Politically, socially, economically – complete ZERO #KarachiRains — Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmikramsays) July 24, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui and Faysal Qureshi, two more well-known Pakistani actors, also expressed their dismay and concern over the situation in Karachi.

On social media over the weekend, photographs and videos went viral of Karachi residents wading through knee-deep water. A number of vehicles were abandoned in the rain.

The most severely impacted regions in Karachi were Quaidabad, Saddar, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, which received 86.5mm of rain. Old bridges, highways, and roads were destroyed by torrential rains, which also hampered traffic.

According to studies quoting World Bank data, Pakistan’s financial capital’s infrastructure is extremely vulnerable to climatic disasters.

The recent period of extreme rains also affected certain other parts of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, where the death toll has reached 300 so far this season.

