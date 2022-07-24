Aiman And Minal Celebrating Mother’s Birthday at Beach

Both Aiman and Minal Khan are beautiful Pakistani actresses with a huge number of fans.

They have been in a lot of hit projects together.

Today, they celebrated the birthday of their mother at a French beach.

Aiman and Minal have been in a lot of hit projects together. Hum Television’s show Ishq Tamasha with Aiman Khan was a big hit. People say that Jalan’ and Hassad are the two best dramas that Minal has made.

Both of the sisters love to have fun and are very friendly. They also love spending time with their cute family.

Today, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spent a beautiful day at a French beach, where they celebrated the birthday of Aiman and Minal’s mother, Uzma Mobeen.

During the party for their mom’s birthday, they showed each other cute pictures of her. The cake tasted very good.

Aiman also showed pictures that Amal Muneeb had taken that was funny. Muneeb Butt also showed his photos to people. Look at the group of things!

