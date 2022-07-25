Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate their mother’s birthday at the beach

Advertisement
Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate their mother's birthday

  • Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are the most popular sister duo, and these stunning sisters have been in the industry since childhood.
  • Since their father’s death, they have spent a lot of time with their mother.
  • These ethereal beauties were spotted at the beach celebrating their mother’s birthday.
Aiman and Minal Khan are the most popular sister duo, and these stunning sisters have been in the industry since they were children. They gained valuable expertise and exposure in the industry from an early age, which led to key roles in later years. Fashion diva’s fashion statements are always on point and serve as significant fashion inspiration goals.

Minal Khan and Aiman Khan are frequently seen with their mother. Since their father’s death, they have spent a lot of time with their mother. From their parents’ wedding anniversaries to birthdays, they both go above and beyond to make their mother happy. The time and moments you spend with your mum are undoubtedly priceless.

Some stunning images of these twins are making the rounds on social media. These ethereal beauties were spotted at the beach celebrating their mother’s birthday. They both look adorable together. Uzma Mubeen, Aiman, and Minal’s mother are constantly sharing intriguing photographs with her daughters. These images are without a doubt the best on the internet. Every single snap leaves their fans speechless.

Their mother is stunning as she holds the birthday cake in her hands. These images had us salivating. They are all stunningly lovely. Mothers are truly Allah Almighty’s biggest gift. Her lap and the warmth of her arms take your mind off your problems. Aiman and Minal are constantly careful to enjoy Allah SWT’s bounty. Take a peek at these starry photos.

