Aiman and Muneeb Talks About Their Life After Marriage

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt gave us major couple goals
Aiman and Muneeb are one of the most adored and loved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, and their lavish wedding became the talk of the town. The couple was recently spotted together at “Good Morning Pakistan’s Eid Special Show.”
Muneeb mentioned in a recent show that the thing Aiman misses the most after her marriage is her home. “A few days ago, we stayed in Lahore and Nathia Gali, and when we returned to Karachi, we went to meet Aiman’s family before returning to our own home.”
Muneeb stated, when discussing the changes in Aiman’s life after marriage, that “Aiman has changed her entire life after marriage.” Before marriage, she worked and had a completely different routine with friends and family. She has completely changed her personality now that she is a housewife.”
“Muneeb has also changed his life after marriage. He used to hangout with his friends most of the time before marriage but now he does not. We both are friends now and we hangout together”, added Aiman.
