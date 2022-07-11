Aiman And Muneeb With Their Daughter On Eid Ul Azha 2022

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a power couple that we all adore.

The couple always shares memories from significant events and vacations.

Here’s how the couple celebrated Eid with Amal

Advertisement

There are many power couples in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a power couple that we all adore. Millions of people adore the couple, and their adorable child Amal Muneeb. The couple always shares memories from significant events and vacations.

Also Read Aiman Khan oozes elegance in latest photoshoot Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...

They are currently celebrating Eid ul Adha with their adorable little Amal, and the pictures are adorable. Here’s how the couple celebrated Eid with Amal:

Advertisement

Advertisement