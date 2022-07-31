Advertisement
Aiman Khan and Amal looks gorgeous in coordinated attire

Aiman Khan and Amal looks gorgeous in coordinated attire

Aiman Khan and Amal looks gorgeous in coordinated attire

Aiman Khan and Amal looks gorgeous in coordinated attire

  • Aiman Khan or Aiman Muneeb is a popular name in our showbiz industry.
  • Recently, she attended a celebration event for Oreo Pakistan with her daughter Amal.

Aiman Khan twins with her child girl Amal in matching weaved green outfits at celeration occasion in Karachi.

aiman

As of late, Aiman Muneeb, alongside her girl Amal, went to an exceptional festival occasion in Karachi.

The occasion was a 75th thousand festival of Oreo Pakistan.

The mother-girl couple wore matching weaved green AnM Closet outfits for the event. Look at these selective snaps!

aiman amal

aiman amal

aiman amal

 

A few other showbiz big names and their kids were likewise in participation, including the dazzling Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani and Zara Noor Abbas.

Aiman Khan or Aiman Muneeb is a famous name in our showbiz industry. She is the twin sister of entertainer Minal Khan.

She began her profession in 2012.

The entertainer sealed the deal with Muneeb in 2018, who is likewise well known Pakistani entertainer and vlogger.

The couple are guardians to their lovable girl Amal Muneeb.

Aiman Muneeb quit her acting vocation after union with center around her loved ones.

She keeps on displaying for different design marks and deal with her own apparel image AnM close by her twin sister.











