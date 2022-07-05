Advertisement
Aiman Khan calls Ayeza Khan an amazing woman

Aiman Khan calls Ayeza Khan an amazing woman

  • Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at Ahsan Khan show
  • Aiman khan talked about Ayeza and revealed She’s so sweet and humble.
  • She further added that ”Ayeza appeals to me because she is deeply involved in the family. She is always concerned about my daughter’s health.”
Aiman and Muneeb Butt are a well-known young couple who are frequently mentioned on the internet. Their good qualities are sometimes admired, but they are also criticised by netizens when they do not agree with any of their actions. They have a daughter named Amal, who is a shining star for all celebrities.

Ahsan Khan is a well-known actor and host who is currently the talk of the town due to his upcoming film “Rehbra.” He is being trolled by netizens for an inappropriate photoshoot at a grocery store, and he has previously been criticised for his relationship with Neelam Muneer, despite the fact that he is married to the love of his life and lives happily with her.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted together on a TV show hosted by Ahsan Khan, who questioned the lovely couple. One of the questions concerned the lovely Ayeza Khan. Aimen responded emphatically, “Ayeza is incredible.” She’s so sweet and humble. She appeals to me because she is deeply involved in the family. She is always concerned about my daughter’s health.”

 

Muneeb Butt, Aiman’s husband, also praised Ayeza’s pure heart and friendly nature. He also stated that she is a family-oriented lady who devotes her time and energy to her children and parents.

