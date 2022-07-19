Advertisement
Aiman Khan enjoys holidays in Nathiagali with family

Articles
The stunning actress Aiman Khan is enjoying her stay in Nathiagali with her travelling companion, the infant Amal. And we are smitten with this endearing mother-daughter team.

In our entertainment sector, Aiman Khan or Aiman Muneeb are well-known names. She is Minal Khan’s twin sister, who is an incredibly skilled actress. In 2012, she began her career. In 2018, the celebrity and Muneeb got married. Popular Pakistani actor and vlogger Muneeb Butt is well-known.

After getting married, the Bandi star gave up acting. She has been concentrating on acting as a model for several fashion companies and running her own clothing line, AnM, with her twin sister. Amal Muneeb, the couple’s gorgeous baby, was born.

The proud parents frequently show their friends and following the beautiful photos they take on their travels and in their daily lives. Additionally, their adorable daughter has already become a social media sensation, and her gorgeous photos are in high demand. and yearned for more time with her.

Amal just shared some sweet photos with her fans from their little trip to Nathiagali. And we adore this adorable princess. Look at this!

