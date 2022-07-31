Aiman Khan says; “I will return If I get a good script”

Aiman Muneeb quit her acting career after marriage to focus on her family.

The actress is the twin sister of actress Minal Khan.

She continues to model for various fashion brands and manage her own clothing brand.

Aiman Khan is hanging tight for her girl to be grown-up somewhat more. As we as a whole know the skilled diva Aiman Khan bid goodbye to the business not long after her union with Muneeb Butt.

Despite the fact that she was an astounding entertainer she focused on her family over her profession.

Alongside being a mindful spouse, she is likewise a caring mom who needs to give her youngster Amal Muneeb every last bit of her time during her initial years.

Be that as it may, as of late the diva drops hint about her rebound at an occasion and we can hardly hold on to watch her again on our TV screens.

Aiman Khan or Aiman Muneeb is a famous name in our showbiz industry.

She is the twin sister of entertainer Minal Khan. She began her profession in 2012.

The entertainer sealed the deal with Muneeb in 2018, who is likewise a famous Pakistani entertainer and vlogger.

The couple is guardians to their delightful girl Amal Muneeb.

Aiman Muneeb quit her acting profession after union with center around her loved ones.

She keeps on demonstrating for different design marks and deal with her own attire image AnM close by her twin sister.

As of late the star alongside her girl Amal went to an extraordinary festival occasion in Karachi.

The occasion was the 75th thousand festival of Oreo Pakistan.

There she gave a short meeting. During the meeting, the questioner asked Baandi star in the event that she will have returned to acting or not.

To which she answered,

“I think I’ll take a little more time because my daughter is too young and I don’t want to leave her alone. I’m actually enjoying motherhood because I’ve worked a lot and it’s been 4 years now that I’ve taken a break from showbiz.”

She further added,

“I will return to acting if I’ll get a good script. I’m happy to see that the audience is waiting for my comeback on television screens.”

