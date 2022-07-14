Aiman Khan’s latest bridal pictures goes viral

Aiman Khan appeared in a bridal look.

She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit.

She is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

Advertisement

Aiman Khan turned the heads of her fans as she wowed them with her royal bridal look in her latest photoshoot.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in Pakistan with 10.5 million followers. The iconic, mother-of-one turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. Aiman is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off oriental looks.

Recently, the Ishq Tamasha actress headed into a bridal photoshoot and left her fans in awe with her glamorous look.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official) Advertisement

She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit with traditional golden jewelry. Her glamorous make-up and center-parted hairdo enhanced her look.

Previously, the Baandi actress celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with her family and friends.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Also Read Aiman Khan calls Ayeza Khan an amazing woman Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at Ahsan Khan show Aiman...