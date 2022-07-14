Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiman Khan’s latest bridal pictures goes viral

Aiman Khan’s latest bridal pictures goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Aiman Khan’s latest bridal pictures goes viral

Aiman Khan’s latest bridal pictures goes viral

Advertisement
  • Aiman Khan appeared in a bridal look.
  • She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit.
  • She is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.
Advertisement

Aiman Khan turned the heads of her fans as she wowed them with her royal bridal look in her latest photoshoot.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in Pakistan with 10.5 million followers. The iconic, mother-of-one turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. Aiman is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off oriental looks.

Recently, the Ishq Tamasha actress headed into a bridal photoshoot and left her fans in awe with her glamorous look.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Advertisement

She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit with traditional golden jewelry. Her glamorous make-up and center-parted hairdo enhanced her look.

Previously, the Baandi actress celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with her family and friends.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Also Read

Aiman Khan calls Ayeza Khan an amazing woman
Aiman Khan calls Ayeza Khan an amazing woman

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at Ahsan Khan show Aiman...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Cheat Code's new album,
Cheat Code's new album, "One Night in Nashville," marks their entry into the country music genre  
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story